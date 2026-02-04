Abhishek Sharma Tops T20I Rankings; Indian Players Shine in Recent Series

Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's T20 International batting rankings, holding firm at number one with 917 points. The 25-year-old has amassed 1,297 runs across 38 matches, boasting two centuries and eight half-centuries. In the recent T20I series against New Zealand, Sharma was the third-highest run-scorer, recording 182 runs, including two half-centuries.

With a career strike rate of 194, Sharma has transformed India's batting lineup in the powerplay, achieving the most sixes in T20I since the 2024 World Cup. His closest competitor, Phil Salt, trails by 83 points. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a comeback, climbing to sixth in the batting rankings, thanks to his 242 runs at a strike rate of 196.75 during the New Zealand series.

Tilak Varma's slip from third to fourth in the rankings was due to injury, following recent surgery. On the bowling side, Varun Chakaravarthy remains the undisputed leader with 776 points. Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed, however, is closing the gap, now sitting in second place. Notable movements also include Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh rising to 14th, with Adil Rashid and Mitchell Santner also making gains. These athletes are expected to be key players in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7.

