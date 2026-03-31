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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a promising young cricketer, is gaining attention for his exceptional performances in the IPL and the Under-19 World Cup. Former players advocate for his inclusion in India's T20 squad, acknowledging his potential despite the challenge of breaking into a champion team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:43 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Prominent former Indian cricketers, Mohammad Kaif and Piyush Chawla, have expressed their desire to see 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into India's T20 squad.

Sooryavanshi captivated fans with his debut IPL season, hitting his first ball for six and achieving a 35-ball century in a following match. He shined at the Under-19 World Cup, securing a player of the tournament title and powering Rajasthan Royals to a memorable victory.

While opinions vary on when the teenage sensation should join the national team, his consistent big scores impress, suggesting a promising future in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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