Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Prominent former Indian cricketers, Mohammad Kaif and Piyush Chawla, have expressed their desire to see 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into India's T20 squad.

Sooryavanshi captivated fans with his debut IPL season, hitting his first ball for six and achieving a 35-ball century in a following match. He shined at the Under-19 World Cup, securing a player of the tournament title and powering Rajasthan Royals to a memorable victory.

While opinions vary on when the teenage sensation should join the national team, his consistent big scores impress, suggesting a promising future in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)