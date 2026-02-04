Rishabh Pant: Road to Recovery and Lessons in Resilience
Rishabh Pant, India's renowned wicketkeeper-batter, has expressed optimism about his recovery progress following a recent injury. Speaking at the World Pickleball League, where he co-owns Mumbai Pickle Power, Pant revealed his dedication to regaining fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The 27-year-old stressed the importance of remaining engaged with the sport during his rehabilitation period. He credited his passion for cricket and his supportive network as crucial elements aiding his recovery. Pant affirmed his commitment to continuously enhance his skills as a professional cricketer.
Reflecting on his career, Pant acknowledged the invaluable lessons learned from multiple comebacks. He admitted that being away from top-level competition is challenging but cherishes the newfound gratitude and perspective gained through these experiences. Pant has been sidelined since January 10 due to a side strain sustained during practice.
