Rishabh Pant: Road to Recovery and Lessons in Resilience

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shares insights on his recovery journey post-injury, emphasizing the significance of staying connected to cricket, admitting the absence of competition as a key challenge, and reflecting on the life lessons learned from overcoming professional setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, India's renowned wicketkeeper-batter, has expressed optimism about his recovery progress following a recent injury. Speaking at the World Pickleball League, where he co-owns Mumbai Pickle Power, Pant revealed his dedication to regaining fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The 27-year-old stressed the importance of remaining engaged with the sport during his rehabilitation period. He credited his passion for cricket and his supportive network as crucial elements aiding his recovery. Pant affirmed his commitment to continuously enhance his skills as a professional cricketer.

Reflecting on his career, Pant acknowledged the invaluable lessons learned from multiple comebacks. He admitted that being away from top-level competition is challenging but cherishes the newfound gratitude and perspective gained through these experiences. Pant has been sidelined since January 10 due to a side strain sustained during practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

