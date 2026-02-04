Veteran Cricketer Nadeem Bids Farewell to T20 World Cup with Smart Strategy

Oman's seasoned cricketer Mohammad Nadeem is gearing up for his last Twenty20 World Cup with a focus on smart strategies instead of just hard work. The 43-year-old all-rounder acknowledges the importance of preserving his energy to excel in the tournament.

Having debuted internationally in 2015, Nadeem enters the tournament as the second-oldest player, alongside veteran Aamir Kaleem. Recognizing the challenges of maintaining performance at his age, Nadeem emphasizes the significance of smart work for effective recovery and competitive play.

Though this World Cup marks his farewell to T20 cricket, Nadeem remains open to representing Oman in the 50-overs format, contingent upon the board's decision. Drawing inspiration from James Anderson, Nadeem remains determined to make an impactful final appearance, targeting key opponents in Group B.

