Diplomatic Tensions: Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup Clash Against India

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a strategic boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, citing the nation's stance on keeping politics away from the sports field.

The decision to boycott stems from support for Bangladesh, which was replaced by Scotland in the tournament due to its refusal to play in India over security fears.

The ICC has warned Pakistan of potential repercussions, highlighting the financial stakes and influence on the global cricket ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)