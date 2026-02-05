Tensions Rise as India Prepares for World Cup Clash Against Boycotting Pakistan

India's T20I cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, announced the team's determination to proceed with their World Cup match against Pakistan, disregarding Pakistan's announced boycott. The match, anticipated to be a highlight, is slated for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In a press briefing held in Colombo on Thursday, Yadav underscored India's commitment to the fixture, stating, "Our mindset is clear -- we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control," reflecting India's unchanged stance despite geopolitical tensions.

The Indian team, the reigning champions, are placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and Pakistan. They will kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, before facing Pakistan under the shadow of diplomatic complexities. Yadav acknowledged the challenges Pakistan faces but emphasized his role isn't to make decisions for them. The tournament, attracting global attention, promises intense matches amid political undertones.

(With inputs from agencies.)