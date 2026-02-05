Tensions Rise as India Prepares for World Cup Clash Against Boycotting Pakistan
India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, affirms the team's readiness to play against Pakistan in the World Cup, despite Pakistan's boycott. The game is set for February 15 in Colombo, amidst a complex political backdrop involving Bangladesh. India, defending champions, will face Pakistan in Group A.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India's T20I cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, announced the team's determination to proceed with their World Cup match against Pakistan, disregarding Pakistan's announced boycott. The match, anticipated to be a highlight, is slated for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
In a press briefing held in Colombo on Thursday, Yadav underscored India's commitment to the fixture, stating, "Our mindset is clear -- we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control," reflecting India's unchanged stance despite geopolitical tensions.
The Indian team, the reigning champions, are placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and Pakistan. They will kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, before facing Pakistan under the shadow of diplomatic complexities. Yadav acknowledged the challenges Pakistan faces but emphasized his role isn't to make decisions for them. The tournament, attracting global attention, promises intense matches amid political undertones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- World Cup
- T20I
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Colombo
- ICC
- Cricket
- Boycott
- February 15
ALSO READ
Oman's Fearless Quest in ICC T20I World Cup
Pakistan Geared for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Bangladesh's Absence
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Marsh Leads Australia Amid Injury Concerns
Revolutionizing Temple Management: Tirumala's AI-Powered ICCC
Suryakumar Yadav: India's Firm Stance Amid T20 World Cup Tensions