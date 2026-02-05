Marseille's Make-or-Break Showdown with PSG: A Ligue 1 Turning Point

In a highly anticipated showdown, Marseille is set to face its fierce rival Paris Saint-Germain in a match that could significantly impact the Ligue 1 title race. Currently in third place, Marseille trails PSG by nine points and second-placed Lens by seven. A win on Sunday could revitalize their championship ambitions, but a loss would likely end their chances of securing their first league title since 2010.

Despite an impressive offensive record with English forward Mason Greenwood scoring 22 goals in all competitions, Marseille struggles to maintain defensive stability. Coach Roberto De Zerbi acknowledges these challenges but has yet to rectify them. The upcoming fixture against PSG, against whom Marseille has previously competed well, will be crucial.

The weekend also sees pivotal matches involving rivals. Lens aims to reclaim the top spot as they face Rennes, while Lyon, currently tied on points with Marseille, visits Nantes. Meanwhile, Nice and Monaco clash in the French Riviera derby, each showing signs of improvement. Player performances, like Endrick's loan spell success at Lyon and seasoned veteran Ciro Immobile's contribution at Paris FC, are under focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)