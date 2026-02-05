Haryana's Sporting Triumph: Celebrating Champions and Vision for 2036 Olympics

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to honor the medal winners from last year's 38th National Games during an event in Gurugram on February 9, as announced by Haryana's Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam. The state's commendable sports policies and incentives position Haryana among the most progressive for athletes.

Under the administration's sports policy, cash incentives ranging from Rs 51,000 to Rs 6 crore are allocated for athletes achieving national competition and Olympic successes. The ceremony will take place at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, commemorating winners of 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze medals, acknowledging over 689 participating athletes and coaches.

Women's hockey star Savita Punia, recently honored with the Padma Shri, will also receive accolades. Since 2014, Rs 709 crore has been awarded to 16,970 athletes, signaling strong government support. The state's sports nurseries, currently 1,500 with over 37,000 trainees, aim to host 500 additional facilities, driving talent toward the 2036 Olympics goal.

