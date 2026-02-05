Left Menu

Haryana's Sporting Triumph: Celebrating Champions and Vision for 2036 Olympics

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will honor medal winners from last year's National Games at a Gurugram event. Emphasizing sports policies, Haryana provides incentives and nurturing programs. With focus on the 2036 Olympics, substantial efforts and funds are dedicated to achieving sporting excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:39 IST
Haryana's Sporting Triumph: Celebrating Champions and Vision for 2036 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to honor the medal winners from last year's 38th National Games during an event in Gurugram on February 9, as announced by Haryana's Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam. The state's commendable sports policies and incentives position Haryana among the most progressive for athletes.

Under the administration's sports policy, cash incentives ranging from Rs 51,000 to Rs 6 crore are allocated for athletes achieving national competition and Olympic successes. The ceremony will take place at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, commemorating winners of 48 gold, 47 silver, and 58 bronze medals, acknowledging over 689 participating athletes and coaches.

Women's hockey star Savita Punia, recently honored with the Padma Shri, will also receive accolades. Since 2014, Rs 709 crore has been awarded to 16,970 athletes, signaling strong government support. The state's sports nurseries, currently 1,500 with over 37,000 trainees, aim to host 500 additional facilities, driving talent toward the 2036 Olympics goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026