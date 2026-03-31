Gurugram Fights LPG Black Market with 24/7 Control Room
The Gurugram administration has established a 24-hour control room to handle complaints about LPG shortages. District officials, including DC Ajay Kumar, are actively combating black marketing and stockpiling. With sufficient stock at 58 gas agencies, officials assure uninterrupted supply and emphasize ongoing monitoring of LPG distribution.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram administration has launched a round-the-clock control room to tackle LPG cylinder shortages, a significant move announced on Tuesday. Located on the Mini Secretariat's second floor, this facility is dedicated to addressing issues related to LPG supply, including potential delays, black marketing, or unlawful hoarding.
District Commissioner Ajay Kumar emphasized the administration's commitment to curbing the black market and illegal distribution of LPG within the district. To achieve this, six active teams are conducting daily inspections across gas agencies, warehouses, and suspect locations, ensuring immediate response to any discovered irregularities.
Ashok Rawat, the District Food and Supplies Controller, reassured consumers that the district currently has a healthy stock of 15,311 LPG cylinders distributed across 58 agencies. The department remains vigilant, with close monitoring of supply chains to prevent any future shortages, assuring citizens of an uninterrupted LPG supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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