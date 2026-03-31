Nighttime Heist: Auto-Rickshaw Nightmare in Gurugram

In a chilling incident in Gurugram, a 54-year-old woman experienced a harrowing robbery early Tuesday morning. The woman, traveling alone in an auto-rickshaw, was allegedly attacked by the driver who subsequently stole her valuables and left her stranded.

The Gurugram police swiftly responded to the crime, registering an FIR at the Sector 18 police station after the woman, a native of Himachal Pradesh, lodged a complaint. According to the authorities, the victim had boarded the auto from IFFCO Chowk to her home in Sector 38 when the driver stopped at a secluded area.

The driver, identified as Tazir, a 37-year-old from Malda in West Bengal, confessed to the crime after his arrest. Police have recovered the victim's belongings and seized the auto-rickshaw used in the heist. The case highlights ongoing concerns about safety in solo travel at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)