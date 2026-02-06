Left Menu

Royal Challengers Triumph in Women's Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Women's Premier League title with a thrilling six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll played pivotal roles in achieving the 204-run target in just 19.4 overs, overshadowing Delhi’s steady performance led by Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt.

  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second Women's Premier League title on Thursday by defeating Delhi Capitals in a high-stakes match. RCB surpassed the challenging 204-run target in an impressive 19.4 overs.

Key to their victory were captain Smriti Mandhana, who scored 87 runs off 41 balls, and Georgia Voll, contributing 79 runs off 54 balls. Together, they forged a commanding 165-run partnership for the second wicket, setting a dominant tone for the chase.

Despite impressive efforts by Delhi Capitals' top performers Laura Wolvaardt, with 44 off 25, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 57 off 37, the team faced their fourth consecutive loss in WPL finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

