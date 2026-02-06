Royal Challengers Triumph in Women's Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second Women's Premier League title on Thursday by defeating Delhi Capitals in a high-stakes match. RCB surpassed the challenging 204-run target in an impressive 19.4 overs.

Key to their victory were captain Smriti Mandhana, who scored 87 runs off 41 balls, and Georgia Voll, contributing 79 runs off 54 balls. Together, they forged a commanding 165-run partnership for the second wicket, setting a dominant tone for the chase.

Despite impressive efforts by Delhi Capitals' top performers Laura Wolvaardt, with 44 off 25, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 57 off 37, the team faced their fourth consecutive loss in WPL finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)