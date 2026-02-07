Milano Cortina Olympics: Tensions Amidst Triumphs

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony on Friday, celebrating Italian culture against a backdrop of political tensions. President Sergio Mattarella declared the event open at Milan's San Siro Stadium, forging a unique link to co-host Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Lindsey Vonn, defying the odds, completed her first downhill training run, boosting her medal hopes despite a recent injury. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics showcased resilience, overcoming a significant deficit to defeat the Miami Heat.

Amid the excitement, serious legal news emerged in the sports world. Former athletes Yasiel Puig and Jahmal Edrine faced charges related to obstruction and a serious crime, respectively. Additionally, Florida issued a travel alert related to the upcoming World Cup, warning of stepped-up immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)