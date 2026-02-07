Left Menu

Chidambaram Stadium Reinvented: A World Class Cricket Hub

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has completed an extensive upgrade of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in time for the ICC T20 World Cup, including a new outfield and drainage system. This renovation will bring better facilities for local and international cricketers, enhancing the venue's global reputation.

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium has undergone a transformative upgrade ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) embarked on an eight-month renovation journey, focusing on rejuvenating the outfield and updating the drainage system, all while retaining the historic pitches.

TNCA secretary U Bhagwandas Rao explained the necessity of this venture, emphasizing the need for infrastructure renewal after more than a decade. The comprehensive overhaul saw the addition of gravel, river sand, and fresh grass, coupled with a state-of-the-art drainage system to withstand Chennai's notorious rains.

With the completion of these upgrades, the TNCA turns its attention to developing cricket facilities across Tamil Nadu, aiming to nurture local talent. The efforts have attracted interest from other domestic cricket boards and international associations, aiming to use these advanced facilities for training and matches.

