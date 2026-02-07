Left Menu

England's Resurgence: Three Lions Set to Roar Against Nepal in T20 World Cup

England's T20 squad, under the youthful leadership of Harry Brook and the strategic vision of Brendon McCullum, gears up for a high-energy encounter against Nepal at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai. The team is buoyed by recent successes, embracing an aggressive playstyle to reestablish dominance.

England cricket team. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
England has unveiled their lineup for the opening group stage fixture against Nepal at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to take place at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 8. The squad, led by the dynamic Harry Brook, aims to kick off their campaign with authority.

Fresh from a triumphant tour in Sri Lanka, where England clinched series victories in both white-ball formats, the team enters the tournament with renewed optimism. The transformation under Brook's captaincy, coupled with coach Brendon McCullum's aggression-first philosophy, has injected new life into the side that struggled under previous leadership.

Key figures such as Phil Salt and Harry Brook are expected to shine. Salt, known for his blistering knocks, set records against South Africa and played a pivotal role in franchise cricket, while Brook's ascent to captaincy marks a successful era, with England winning 10 of their last 11 T20I matches.

