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Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans

Former England captain Jos Buttler focuses on regaining his top-level performance by maintaining a positive mindset. Following a challenging T20 World Cup, he seeks new success with IPL's Gujarat Titans. Buttler acknowledges the pressures of expectations but stresses the importance of staying relaxed to excel on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:58 IST
Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler

Former England cricket captain Jos Buttler is set on reviving his career performance by staying mentally positive. Buttler emphasizes that his main goal is to release pressure and let his natural talent shine, rather than trying to force success.

At 35, Buttler faced a challenging Twenty20 World Cup, with only 87 runs in eight matches, resulting in England's semi-final exit to India. He now aims for a fresh start with Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans, where he is expected to contribute significantly.

Buttler notes the dual nature of expectations throughout his international career. While they can motivate performance, they can also be limiting. He stresses the importance of being in a good headspace and not succumbing to undue pressure, particularly with several aspects of cricket being beyond his control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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