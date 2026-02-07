Barcelona Bows Out: The European Super League Setback
Barcelona has declared its withdrawal from the European Super League project. The club formally notified the European Super League Company and other involved clubs of its decision. This announcement marks a significant shift in Barcelona's stance regarding participation in this controversial football tournament.
Barcelona announced on Saturday its decision to exit the European Super League project.
The famed football club has formally notified both the European Super League Company and the other clubs involved about its withdrawal.
The decision marks a pivotal moment, reflecting a notable stance shift amid broader opposition to the controversial league.
