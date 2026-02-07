Left Menu

Fog and Determination: Lindsey Vonn's Remarkable Comeback

Lindsey Vonn secured the third-fastest time in a challenging downhill training session at the Milano Cortina Olympics, despite fog and a recent ACL injury. With fog interrupting the session, Vonn managed a time of one minute 38.28 seconds. Teammate Breezy Johnson finished first in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:48 IST
Lindsey Vonn demonstrated remarkable resilience during the final downhill training session at the Milano Cortina Olympics, securing the third-fastest time despite recent setbacks.

Vonn clocked in at one minute 38.28 seconds before fog interrupted proceedings on the Olimpia delle Tofane. Her performance comes on the heels of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture during a World Cup event in Switzerland last week. Undeterred, Vonn plans to compete on Sunday.

Breezy Johnson led the training session, posting a time 0.37 seconds faster than Vonn, while Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann placed second, trailing by 0.21 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

