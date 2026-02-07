Romario Shepherd's Sensational Spell: A Hat-Trick and More!
West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd delivered a stunning performance in the T20 World Cup against Scotland, claiming four wickets in five balls, including a hat-trick. Shepherd's efforts helped West Indies secure a 35-run victory. Shimron Hetmyer contributed with a crucial 64-run knock as West Indies posted 182-5.
West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd delivered a spectacular performance in the T20 World Cup, taking four wickets in just five balls, including a remarkable hat-trick, as his team defeated Scotland by 35 runs in a Group C match held in Kolkata on Saturday.
Chasing 183 for a win, Scotland was positioned at 132-5 after 16 overs, before Shepherd dismantled their order with his extraordinary bowling. After conceding a single on the first delivery, Shepherd caught Matthew Cross at point and dismissed Michael Leask near long-on. He hit the top of Oliver Davidson's off-stump to secure his second T20 international hat-trick.
His bowling partner, Jason Holder, also shone, taking 3-30 as Scotland was bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs. West Indies set a target of 182-5, thanks in part to Shimron Hetmyer's vital 64-run knock. Shepherd's brilliance was recognized with a player-of-the-match medal, with Hetmyer praising his teammate's exceptional spell.
