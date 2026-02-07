Nagal's Resilient Comeback Falls Short Against Netherlands in Davis Cup Clash

In a gripping Davis Cup Qualifier clash, Sumit Nagal experienced both highs and lows, ultimately falling short to Guy de Ouden of the Netherlands in a three-set showdown. Nagal, despite a valiant fight in the second set, was unable to maintain his momentum.

After being dominated in the first set, Nagal displayed commendable resolve to claim the second, capitalizing on crucial break points. However, the third set brought heartbreak as De Ouden regained control, securing a decisive break to clinch the match.

The defeat places pressure on Dhakshineswar Suresh, who must perform in the upcoming singles match to revive India's fading hopes in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)