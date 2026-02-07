Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense

India initiated their Twenty20 World Cup defense with a 29-run victory against the United States. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84, India overcame early setbacks to post 161-9. The U.S. managed 132-8, falling short as Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for India.

Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India Begins T20 World Cup Defense
  • India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was the standout performer as the tournament co-hosts kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup defense with a 29-run win over the United States in a Group A match.

Against the odds, India recovered from 77-6, thanks mainly to Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten knock of 84 from 49 balls, propelling them to a competitive 161-9 total.

The U.S. responded with 132-8 as Mohammed Siraj excelled for India, claiming 3-29. Elsewhere, Pakistan narrowly defeated the Netherlands, while the West Indies cruised past Scotland in other group-stage matches.

