Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

In a dramatic T20 World Cup opener, India captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased exemplary leadership, guiding his team to a 29-run triumph over the USA. The tournament co-hosts experienced a shaky start but were steered to victory by Yadav's strategic innings.

Recovering from a precarious 77-6, India posted a competitive 161-9, thanks to a scintillating 84 not out by Yadav, which included four towering sixes. Despite a resilient fight, the USA fell short, managing only 132-8, never truly threatening India's target.

The match underscored the pressure facing Yadav, who noted his confidence in making a difference if he batted through. With crucial performances from bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, India's defense highlights their resilience, emphasizing the need to enhance their batting depth moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)