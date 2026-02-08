Left Menu

From Phagwara to The Pitch: An Italian Cricketer's Journey

Jaspreet Singh, who moved from Punjab to Italy at age 10, carved a niche in cricket despite the country's lack of infrastructure. Finding ways to hone his skills abroad, Singh reached new heights by representing Italy in international competitions and cherishing his visits back to cricket-rich India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:51 IST
Jaspreet Singh, originally from Phagwara, Punjab, embarked on an unusual journey, taking his cricket dreams from India to Italy and eventually to a global platform.

Despite initial challenges in Italy, Singh leveraged connections through the local gurudwara and pursued better cricketing opportunities in England, all while working as an Uber driver.

His perseverance led Italy to qualify for the World Cup, fulfilling long-standing ambitions and allowing Singh to reconnect with India's iconic cricket grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

