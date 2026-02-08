From Phagwara to The Pitch: An Italian Cricketer's Journey

Jaspreet Singh, originally from Phagwara, Punjab, embarked on an unusual journey, taking his cricket dreams from India to Italy and eventually to a global platform.

Despite initial challenges in Italy, Singh leveraged connections through the local gurudwara and pursued better cricketing opportunities in England, all while working as an Uber driver.

His perseverance led Italy to qualify for the World Cup, fulfilling long-standing ambitions and allowing Singh to reconnect with India's iconic cricket grounds.

