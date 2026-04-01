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DR Congo Ends 52-Year Wait with World Cup Qualification

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured a World Cup berth by defeating Jamaica 1-0 in an inter-confederation playoff. Axel Tuanzebe scored the decisive goal in extra time. This victory marks DR Congo's return to the World Cup after 52 years, with their previous appearance being in 1974.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:44 IST
DR Congo Ends 52-Year Wait with World Cup Qualification
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In a gripping match on Tuesday, the Democratic Republic of Congo clinched their place in the World Cup finals by overcoming Jamaica 1-0 during their inter-confederation playoff. The decisive moment came from Axel Tuanzebe, who netted an extra-time goal, sealing DR Congo's return to the global stage after a 52-year hiatus.

The Congolese dominated the match at Estadio Guadalajara, though opportunities were scarce in the fast-paced game. Jamaica's goalkeeper, Andrew Blake, delivered standout saves, particularly against Cedric Bakambu, but could not prevent Tuanzebe's 100th-minute winner. The game was momentarily paused as officials reviewed the goal for a potential handball before confirming it.

DR Congo now joins Group K to face Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan at the World Cup. Meanwhile, Jamaica, who bested New Caledonia in their semifinal and were playing their second match in five days, saw the last chance of qualification slip away, despite a spirited 20-minute domination in the second half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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