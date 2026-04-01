Left Menu

Turkey Ends 24-Year Wait for World Cup Qualification

Turkey secured its first World Cup qualification since 2002 with a 1-0 victory over Kosovo in their playoff final. Kerem Akturkoglu's goal led Turkey to the win, marking a significant achievement for the nation ranked 25th globally in football. Turkey will compete in Group D against Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:45 IST
Turkey Ends 24-Year Wait for World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has finally ended its 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup, triumphing over Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final. This marks their first return to the international football stage since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu was the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 53rd minute after Orkun Kokcu's shot set him up perfectly. Turkey, ranked 25th globally, overcame years of disappointment as coach Vincenzo Montella's squad, a mix of new talent and seasoned players, delivered under pressure.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th, the loss ended a historic run to their near-debut at a major tournament, feeding off the energy of a sold-out crowd. Despite numerous late-game efforts and created chances, they couldn't find a way past Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Turkey will now face Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts the United States in World Cup Group D.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

 Global
2
Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

 Global
3
Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

 Global
4
Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026