Turkey Ends 24-Year Wait for World Cup Qualification

Turkey has finally ended its 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup, triumphing over Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final. This marks their first return to the international football stage since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu was the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 53rd minute after Orkun Kokcu's shot set him up perfectly. Turkey, ranked 25th globally, overcame years of disappointment as coach Vincenzo Montella's squad, a mix of new talent and seasoned players, delivered under pressure.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th, the loss ended a historic run to their near-debut at a major tournament, feeding off the energy of a sold-out crowd. Despite numerous late-game efforts and created chances, they couldn't find a way past Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. Turkey will now face Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts the United States in World Cup Group D.

(With inputs from agencies.)