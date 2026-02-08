Left Menu

ICC Mediates as Pakistan Contemplates World Cup Boycott

Imran Khwaja, deputy chair of the ICC, is in Lahore to mediate discussions between PCB and BCB regarding Pakistan's proposed boycott of a T20 World Cup match against India. With key stakeholders involved, the ICC seeks a resolution emphasizing the game's interest amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:31 IST
Imran Khwaja, the deputy chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has traveled to Lahore to mediate ongoing discussions regarding Pakistan's proposed boycott of a high-profile T20 World Cup match against India.

Khwaja represents Singapore in the ICC and holds significant influence within the organization. He was nominated by the ICC board as a mediator in this matter, with talks already underway with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chiefs and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President, Aminul Islam, who is already present in Lahore.

With political tensions underpinning the situation, the ICC, spearheaded by Khwaja, is exploring possible resolutions that prioritize the interests of cricket. The board is actively seeking deliberations with the PCB to address the implications of the boycott, which was originally staged in solidarity with Bangladesh.

