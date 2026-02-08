England's Strong Comeback Against Nepal in T20 World Cup
England posted a formidable 184 for seven against Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener. After an early wicket, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook led England's batting effort, scoring 55 and 53 runs, respectively. Will Jacks contributed with a quickfire 39, ensuring a competitive total.
In their debut match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal, England's cricketers delivered a commendable performance, scoring 184 for seven at Wankhede Stadium. Despite losing opener Phil Salt early, the team recovered with key contributions from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook.
Bethell impressed with a brisk 55 off 35 balls, while Brook hammered a solid 53 off 32 balls, stabilizing England's innings. The duo's efforts laid a strong foundation for England's innings.
Finishing with a flourish, Will Jacks remained unbeaten, smashing 39 off just 18 balls to ensure England posted a challenging target for Nepal. England's promising start has set the tone for the tournament.
