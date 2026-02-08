England's Strong Comeback Against Nepal in T20 World Cup

In their debut match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal, England's cricketers delivered a commendable performance, scoring 184 for seven at Wankhede Stadium. Despite losing opener Phil Salt early, the team recovered with key contributions from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook.

Bethell impressed with a brisk 55 off 35 balls, while Brook hammered a solid 53 off 32 balls, stabilizing England's innings. The duo's efforts laid a strong foundation for England's innings.

Finishing with a flourish, Will Jacks remained unbeaten, smashing 39 off just 18 balls to ensure England posted a challenging target for Nepal. England's promising start has set the tone for the tournament.

