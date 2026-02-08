Left Menu

England's Strong Comeback Against Nepal in T20 World Cup

England posted a formidable 184 for seven against Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener. After an early wicket, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook led England's batting effort, scoring 55 and 53 runs, respectively. Will Jacks contributed with a quickfire 39, ensuring a competitive total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:45 IST
England's Strong Comeback Against Nepal in T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In their debut match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal, England's cricketers delivered a commendable performance, scoring 184 for seven at Wankhede Stadium. Despite losing opener Phil Salt early, the team recovered with key contributions from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook.

Bethell impressed with a brisk 55 off 35 balls, while Brook hammered a solid 53 off 32 balls, stabilizing England's innings. The duo's efforts laid a strong foundation for England's innings.

Finishing with a flourish, Will Jacks remained unbeaten, smashing 39 off just 18 balls to ensure England posted a challenging target for Nepal. England's promising start has set the tone for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

 India
2
France's Prime Minister Lecornu Outlines Bold Reforms Post-Budget Turmoil

France's Prime Minister Lecornu Outlines Bold Reforms Post-Budget Turmoil

 France
3
Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

Services Clinch Santosh Trophy with Last-Minute Triumph Over Kerala

 Global
4
Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

Mystery EVMs Found: Stirring Controversy in Solapur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026