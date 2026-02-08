England Clinches a Narrow Victory Against Nepal in T20 World Cup

In an exhilarating T20 World Cup encounter, England emerged victorious over Nepal, amassing a competitive total of 184/7 at the end of their innings. The match unfolded on a bright Sunday, capturing the excitement of cricket fans worldwide.

Key performances highlighted England's formidable batting lineup, with Jacob Bethell top-scoring at 55 runs. Meanwhile, Harry Brook also made a substantial contribution with 53. The resilient efforts of Nepal's bowlers, including two wickets each from Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav, attempted to thwart England's advance.

Despite the challenge, England's players displayed strategic prowess, ensuring the fall of wickets at regular intervals did not hinder their mission. The match further emphasized the dynamic and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)