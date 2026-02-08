Left Menu

Markram Leads South Africa's Battle in T20 World Cup Opener Against Canada

South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign begins with a clash against Canada, as captain Aiden Markram eyes a strong start. Emphasizing caution due to close matches, Markram acknowledges narrowing performance gaps with associate nations, while expressing confidence in South Africa's preparations and team abilities for a successful tournament.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2026
South Africa's cricket team, led by captain Aiden Markram, faces Canada in the T20 World Cup opener, aiming for a strong start. Despite being favorites, Markram stresses the significance of not underestimating any opponent, highlighting the close games already seen in the tournament's early stages.

Markram noted the narrowing performance gap in T20 cricket between top teams and associate nations, citing recent upsets. The Proteas skipper expressed confidence in his team's preparations and abilities while emphasizing the importance of focusing on their strategies and execution.

Recognizing South Africa's past challenges in ICC events, Markram pointed to the confidence gained from the World Test Championship victory. He praised David Miller's form and readiness, keeping the team announcement close, pending the match day toss for strategic reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

