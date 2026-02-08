Left Menu

Basil Sunny's Heroic Triumph: A New Champion's Journey

Basil Sunny clinched his first national title at the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship, overcoming injuries and demonstrating resilience. Despite physical challenges and fierce competition, Sunny remained consistent, securing top finishes across all rounds. Key victories in various categories highlighted the finale, underscoring the event's competitive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:50 IST
Amidst cheers and challenges, Ernakulam's Basil Sunny emerged victorious at the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship finale, marking his maiden national victory. Defying a torn ligament and a fractured toe, Sunny showed remarkable perseverance, postponing treatment to complete the season.

Sunny's journey was a story of resilience, as he consistently secured top positions without winning a single round. His determined approach underlining the sport's spirit, ultimately secured him the national title. ''I feel relieved and it is such a wonderful feeling to win my maiden championship title despite all the on-field and off-track drama,'' Sunny expressed, reflecting on his arduous path to victory.

In other championship categories, Rugved Barguje reclaimed the SX1 crown, showcasing strategic racing over risk. Shailesh Kumar shone in the novice category, while various other riders claimed titles in their respective divisions, highlighting the diversity and talent within the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

