KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul's splendid unbeaten half-century has put Karnataka slightly ahead of Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash. As the third day came to a close, Karnataka was at 113 for 2, needing 212 runs to secure an outright win against a determined Mumbai side.

Rahul, exhibiting poise and precision, contributed 60 off 94 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries. His formidable partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 39, accumulated 84 runs for the second wicket, steering Karnataka towards their target of 325 runs set by Mumbai.

Mumbai, despite a solid innings from Akash Anand and contributions from Musheer Khan and Tanush Kotian, saw Karnataka's bowlers enforcing pressure, thanks to efforts by Shikhar Shetty, Vidyadhar Patil, and Vidwath Kaverappa. As Karnataka eyes victory with eight wickets in hand, a thrilling conclusion awaits.

