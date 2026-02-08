Left Menu

England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

England edged out a spirited Nepal by just four runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite strong performances from Lokesh Bam and Kushal Bhurtel, Nepal fell short of the 185 target set by England. The Nepalese team earned widespread admiration, with thousands of fans showing support at the Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:56 IST
England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exhilarating start to the T20 World Cup, England narrowly defeated a resilient Nepal by four runs, holding their nerve in a thrilling finish at the Wankhede Stadium. Nepal's valiant effort saw them nearly chase down England's total of 184/7, with Lokesh Bam emerging as a standout performer.

Bam's unbeaten 39 from 20 deliveries, along with significant contributions from Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, kept Nepal in the hunt. Despite needing just 10 runs in the final over, the Himalayan nation fell just short as England's Sam Curran delivered accurate yorkers to secure the victory.

The match also highlighted the passion of the Nepalese supporters, who filled the stadium in large numbers, cheering every moment. England's Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook set the tone earlier with attacking fifties, joining forces for a crucial partnership that laid the groundwork for a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

