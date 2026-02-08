Thrilling T20 Match: Nepal's Batting Highlights
Nepal displayed a commendable performance in their T20 match, scoring 180 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Key players included Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel. The bowling from the opposition was led by Liam Dawson and Sam Curran, who took crucial wickets to restrict Nepal's score.
Nepal put up a strong fight in their T20 cricket match, amassing 180 runs in their allotted 20 overs against a challenging target of 185. Opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel scored 29 before being caught and bowled by Will Jacks.
Standout performances came from Dipendra Singh Airee, who added a crucial 44 runs, and Rohit Paudel, who contributed 39 runs to stabilize the innings. Despite the efforts, Nepal's wickets fell regularly under pressure from the opposition's bowlers.
Opponents gained ground with effective bowling led by Liam Dawson, who claimed two wickets for 21 runs, and Sam Curran contributing significantly to the wicket tally. The match concluded with Nepal reaching 180 for 6 in their 20 overs, falling short of the target by five runs.
