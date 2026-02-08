Left Menu

Thrilling T20 Match: Nepal's Batting Highlights

Nepal displayed a commendable performance in their T20 match, scoring 180 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Key players included Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel. The bowling from the opposition was led by Liam Dawson and Sam Curran, who took crucial wickets to restrict Nepal's score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:07 IST
Thrilling T20 Match: Nepal's Batting Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal put up a strong fight in their T20 cricket match, amassing 180 runs in their allotted 20 overs against a challenging target of 185. Opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel scored 29 before being caught and bowled by Will Jacks.

Standout performances came from Dipendra Singh Airee, who added a crucial 44 runs, and Rohit Paudel, who contributed 39 runs to stabilize the innings. Despite the efforts, Nepal's wickets fell regularly under pressure from the opposition's bowlers.

Opponents gained ground with effective bowling led by Liam Dawson, who claimed two wickets for 21 runs, and Sam Curran contributing significantly to the wicket tally. The match concluded with Nepal reaching 180 for 6 in their 20 overs, falling short of the target by five runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

 India
2
India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

 India
3
Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

 Global
4
Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to 3-2 win over higher-ranked Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026