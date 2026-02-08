England Triumphs in Nail-Biting T20 World Cup Showdown with Nepal

In a gripping encounter at the T20 World Cup, England clinched a narrow four-run victory over Nepal, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Will Jacks, a pivotal figure for England, expressed both relief and happiness post-match, acknowledging the pressure-filled moments that characterized their success.

Nepal, despite their spirited performance, was left with mixed emotions. Team member Nandan Yadav conveyed pride for pushing a strong team like England to the limit, yet felt regret for falling just short. His teammate Lokesh Bam's late blitz almost turned the tide, reflecting the team's tenacity and potential.

Key player Sam Curran's precision in the game's final stages was instrumental in England's win, with teammate Jacob Bethell emphasizing the importance of experiencing tight finishes. The match highlighted the need for Nepal to improve their death overs bowling, as acknowledged by Yadav, to enhance their future prospects in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)