Nepal's Stellar Show at T20 World Cup: A Close Shave with Glory

Nepal's cricket team delivered an impressive performance against England, earning praise in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite narrowly missing a win, former South African pacer Dale Steyn offered mentorship. Both pride and regret were felt by players, as they competed closely against top-ranking teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:04 IST
Nepal's Stellar Show at T20 World Cup: A Close Shave with Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal's cricket team made waves at the Twenty20 World Cup with an impressive display against two-time champions England. Despite losing by just four runs, the team's remarkable performance attracted praise from various cricket circles, including former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn, who offered his expertise to the team.

Nepal's pacer Nandan Yadav highlighted the significance of Steyn's offer, expressing hope in the management's decision-making. Yadav contributed significantly by capturing two wickets and emphasized the team's progress, echoing captain Rohit Paudel's sentiments of both pride and missed opportunity.

England's player of the match, Will Jacks, recognized Nepal's formidable challenge, commending their tactical acumen. With the lower-ranked teams also performing strongly against higher-ranked opponents, the T20 World Cup continues to showcase thrilling contests as Nepal prepares for their next match against Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

