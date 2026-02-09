Nepal's Stellar Show at T20 World Cup: A Close Shave with Glory

Nepal's cricket team made waves at the Twenty20 World Cup with an impressive display against two-time champions England. Despite losing by just four runs, the team's remarkable performance attracted praise from various cricket circles, including former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn, who offered his expertise to the team.

Nepal's pacer Nandan Yadav highlighted the significance of Steyn's offer, expressing hope in the management's decision-making. Yadav contributed significantly by capturing two wickets and emphasized the team's progress, echoing captain Rohit Paudel's sentiments of both pride and missed opportunity.

England's player of the match, Will Jacks, recognized Nepal's formidable challenge, commending their tactical acumen. With the lower-ranked teams also performing strongly against higher-ranked opponents, the T20 World Cup continues to showcase thrilling contests as Nepal prepares for their next match against Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)