India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Historic World Cup Win Over England

India's Under-19 cricket team has emerged victorious in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, triumphing over England in a thrilling final in Harare, Zimbabwe. This momentous win was celebrated in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla and Chairman CP Radhakrishnan lauding the team's exceptional skill and teamwork.

Lionized for securing a record sixth Under-19 World Cup title, the team was commended for its remarkable commitment and excellence. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible 175-run knock was especially highlighted, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. His remarkable performance included a record-breaking 15 sixes in the final.

The entire squad, including captain Ayush Mhatre and player Abhigyan Kundu, received applause for their roles in amassing a formidable total of 411/9. England's bids were thwarted, and they managed to reach only 311 runs, marking the highest match aggregate in an Under-19 World Cup final.

