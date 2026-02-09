Left Menu

India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Historic World Cup Win Over England

The Indian Under-19 cricket team clinched the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, defeating England in Zimbabwe. Key performances from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre led to a historic victory. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha congratulated the team, highlighting their skill, determination, and teamwork.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:02 IST
India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: Historic World Cup Win Over England
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: Youtube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Under-19 cricket team has emerged victorious in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, triumphing over England in a thrilling final in Harare, Zimbabwe. This momentous win was celebrated in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla and Chairman CP Radhakrishnan lauding the team's exceptional skill and teamwork.

Lionized for securing a record sixth Under-19 World Cup title, the team was commended for its remarkable commitment and excellence. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible 175-run knock was especially highlighted, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. His remarkable performance included a record-breaking 15 sixes in the final.

The entire squad, including captain Ayush Mhatre and player Abhigyan Kundu, received applause for their roles in amassing a formidable total of 411/9. England's bids were thwarted, and they managed to reach only 311 runs, marking the highest match aggregate in an Under-19 World Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher

Political Uncertainty Sends British Bond Yields Higher

 Global
2
Cupid Limited Chairman Increases Equity Stake, Strengthens Growth Prospects

Cupid Limited Chairman Increases Equity Stake, Strengthens Growth Prospects

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Pledges Service and Security in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026