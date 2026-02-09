Left Menu

Teen Sensation Udhav Mohan Propels India to 6th U-19 World Cup Glory

Indian U-19 pacer Udhav Mohan rejoiced in India’s triumph at the 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup, praising captain Ayush Mhatre's leadership. Coach Rajkumar Sharma applauded Udhav’s performance, highlighting a critical match against Bangladesh where India staged a remarkable comeback to secure victory under challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:15 IST
Teen Sensation Udhav Mohan Propels India to 6th U-19 World Cup Glory
Indian cricketer Udhav Mohan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udhav Mohan, a pacer for the Indian Under-19 cricket team, expressed immense joy following the team's victory in the 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup held in Harare, Zimbabwe. Udhav credited captain Ayush Mhatre for playing a pivotal role in securing India's sixth U-19 World Cup title, a record-extending achievement for the nation.

"It's a special feeling to win the World Cup. Ayush's leadership was key; he motivated and encouraged us, especially during challenging matches like the one against Bangladesh," Udhav shared with ANI. In the group stage against Bangladesh, India made a stunning comeback, defending a revised DLS target by bowling Bangladesh out for 146 runs and winning by 18 runs.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed pride in Udhav's success, drawing comparisons to Virat Kohli's 2008 Under-19 triumph. "It's a proud moment. Witnessing another student lift the World Cup is truly delightful," he remarked. Udhav, in his lone World Cup match against Zimbabwe, took impressive figures of 3/20, making a significant contribution to India's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Storm: UK Diplomacy and Epstein Scandal

Starmer's Storm: UK Diplomacy and Epstein Scandal

 United Kingdom
2
SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensation to digital arrest victims.

SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensa...

 India
3
Athletics Steals the Limelight: LA 2028 Olympics Shake-Up

Athletics Steals the Limelight: LA 2028 Olympics Shake-Up

 Global
4
VCK Chief Criticizes Centre for 'Scuttling' Parliament and Bias in Fund Allocation

VCK Chief Criticizes Centre for 'Scuttling' Parliament and Bias in Fund Allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026