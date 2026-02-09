Teen Sensation Udhav Mohan Propels India to 6th U-19 World Cup Glory

Udhav Mohan, a pacer for the Indian Under-19 cricket team, expressed immense joy following the team's victory in the 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup held in Harare, Zimbabwe. Udhav credited captain Ayush Mhatre for playing a pivotal role in securing India's sixth U-19 World Cup title, a record-extending achievement for the nation.

"It's a special feeling to win the World Cup. Ayush's leadership was key; he motivated and encouraged us, especially during challenging matches like the one against Bangladesh," Udhav shared with ANI. In the group stage against Bangladesh, India made a stunning comeback, defending a revised DLS target by bowling Bangladesh out for 146 runs and winning by 18 runs.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed pride in Udhav's success, drawing comparisons to Virat Kohli's 2008 Under-19 triumph. "It's a proud moment. Witnessing another student lift the World Cup is truly delightful," he remarked. Udhav, in his lone World Cup match against Zimbabwe, took impressive figures of 3/20, making a significant contribution to India's campaign.

