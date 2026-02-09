Dilli Dillwale Clinches WPBL 2026 Title in a Dramatic Finish

Dilli Dillwale emerged victorious in the World Pickleball League 2026, outplaying Chennai Super Champs in a nail-biting 3-2 match at the Jio World Garden finale. The team, co-owned by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, rebounded after losing the initial women's singles to claim three subsequent matches.

Rika Fujiwara set the tone for Chennai with a dominating 27-3 win over Dilli's Alejandra Lopez. However, Max Manthou and Trang Huynh of Dilli secured a crucial mixed doubles victory, eking out an 11-10 win against Ly Hoang Nam and Carlota Trevino.

Dilli's momentum continued with a slender victory in men's doubles, where Manthou paired with Erik Lange for a decisive 14-6 against Tanner Tomassi and Do Minh Quan. Despite Chennai's tactical move using 'Pickle Play' to bring Nam back, Dilli held strong to win their maiden WPBL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)