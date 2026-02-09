KL Rahul's Century Leads Karnataka to Ranji Trophy Semifinals
KL Rahul's masterful innings of 130 secured Karnataka's place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. His collaboration with Ravichandran Smaran was crucial as they chased Mumbai's target of 325. Despite setbacks, Karnataka clinched a memorable victory and are set to face Uttarakhand in the next round.
In a stellar display of cricket, India batter KL Rahul struck his 24th hundred in first-class cricket, anchoring Karnataka's four-wicket triumph over Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. His innings of 130 runs off 182 balls played a pivotal role in Karnataka's successful chase of a daunting 325-run target.
Rahul's partnership with Ravichandran Smaran, a match-winning 147-run stand, was instrumental in dismantling the 42-time champions. Smaran's unbeaten 83 bolstered Karnataka's innings, despite late strikes by Mumbai bowlers Deshpande and Kotian, which momentarily threatened Karnataka's pace.
Ultimately, Karnataka, noted for being India's second most successful domestic team, marched into the semifinals, set to face Uttarakhand. Rahul's presence and composed hundred were crucial, reflecting Karnataka's strength in the game's decisive moments.
