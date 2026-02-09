Scotland Dominates Italy in Historic T20 World Cup Clash
Scotland overpowered Italy by 73 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. George Munsey and Michael Leask were key in Scotland's victory. Despite Italy's initial effort, Scotland's experience prevailed, with Leask's impressive bowling figures of 4/17 sealing the Italian side's fate.
In a defining moment at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland claimed an emphatic victory over Italy by 73 runs in a match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Monday. The Scottish side showcased a blend of strategic batting and potent bowling, setting a daunting target for the Italians.
Scotland's innings was spearheaded by George Munsey, who delivered an unforgettable performance with the bat, scoring 84 off 54 balls. His efforts, combined with Michael Jones in an impressive 126-run opening stand, laid the foundation for Scotland's total of 207 runs. Late heroics by Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask pushed the score past the 200-run threshold for the first time in the tournament's history.
Despite Italy's spirited start with brothers Ben and Harry Manenti, their chase was derailed by the aggressive bowling of Scotland's Michael Leask, who claimed four crucial wickets. Italy's innings ended at 134 runs, marking a significant moment in their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance.
