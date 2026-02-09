Left Menu

Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

The National Olympic Academy in India has been relaunched to prioritize athlete welfare education, focusing on mental health, anti-doping, and career transitions. The initiative, backed by the International Olympic Academy and led by PT Usha, aims to integrate Olympic education in India with a focus on governance and sustainability.

Updated: 09-02-2026 18:15 IST
  • India

The National Olympic Academy has been reactivated in India to prioritize athlete welfare education, including mental health and anti-doping measures, according to the Indian Olympic Association.

The relaunch was announced after a pivotal meeting in India involving a delegation from the International Olympic Academy. PT Usha, now Chairperson, emphasized the importance of education in fostering integrity and sustainability in sports.

The Academy aims to involve athletes meaningfully in educational and governance processes, ensuring the Olympic Movement's long-term relevance in India. An emphasis on preserving India's Olympic history while ensuring diversity and representation was also highlighted.

