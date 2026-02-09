Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

The National Olympic Academy has been reactivated in India to prioritize athlete welfare education, including mental health and anti-doping measures, according to the Indian Olympic Association.

The relaunch was announced after a pivotal meeting in India involving a delegation from the International Olympic Academy. PT Usha, now Chairperson, emphasized the importance of education in fostering integrity and sustainability in sports.

The Academy aims to involve athletes meaningfully in educational and governance processes, ensuring the Olympic Movement's long-term relevance in India. An emphasis on preserving India's Olympic history while ensuring diversity and representation was also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)