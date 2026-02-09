Left Menu

Bennett Shines as Zimbabwe Triumphs Over Oman in T20 Clash

Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48 guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket victory over Oman in the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe efficiently chased Oman's 103 in just 13.3 overs. Zimbabwe's bowlers dominated, with Ngarava, Muzarabani, and Evans picking three wickets each, limiting Oman to a low score.

In an impressive display, opening batter Brian Bennett led Zimbabwe to victory over Oman by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup encounter. Bennett's unbeaten knock of 48 was instrumental in chasing down the 104-run target comfortably.

Supported by notable performances from Brendan Taylor and Tadiwanashe Marumani, Zimbabwe achieved the target with 39 balls to spare, ending at 106 for 2 in 13.3 overs. Earlier, Zimbabwe's bowlers dominated, dismissing Oman for a mere 103.

Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans each took three wickets, effectively halting Oman's progress. Despite attempts from Vinayak Shukla, who scored 28, and contributions from Sufyan Mehmood and Nadeem Khan, Oman fell short, setting an easily achievable target for Zimbabwe.

