Revitalizing Olympic Spirit: India and International Olympic Academy Forge Strong Bonds

The International Olympic Academy delegation, led by Makis Asimakopoulos, met with PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, to discuss the reactivation of India's National Olympic Academy. The meeting emphasized Olympic education, athlete leadership, and youth engagement, reinforcing commitments to uphold and promote Olympic values in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:44 IST
PT Usha standing in middle. (Photo: IOA). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A high-profile delegation from the International Olympic Academy, led by Director Makis Asimakopoulos and Alexandra Karaiskou, Head of NOAS/NOCs Relations, convened with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha at their headquarters in New Delhi.

The focus of the meeting was the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India, officially relaunched on January 9, signifying a crucial step towards bolstering the Olympic Movement in India through education, leadership, and sustainable growth.

Part of the agenda was the appointment of Olympians PT Usha as Chairperson and Gagan Narang as Director, reinforcing the role of athlete leadership. Discussions emphasized Olympic education programs, ethical governance, and athlete welfare, highlighting mental health and anti-doping as priority areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

