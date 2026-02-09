Revitalizing Olympic Spirit: India and International Olympic Academy Forge Strong Bonds

A high-profile delegation from the International Olympic Academy, led by Director Makis Asimakopoulos and Alexandra Karaiskou, Head of NOAS/NOCs Relations, convened with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha at their headquarters in New Delhi.

The focus of the meeting was the reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India, officially relaunched on January 9, signifying a crucial step towards bolstering the Olympic Movement in India through education, leadership, and sustainable growth.

Part of the agenda was the appointment of Olympians PT Usha as Chairperson and Gagan Narang as Director, reinforcing the role of athlete leadership. Discussions emphasized Olympic education programs, ethical governance, and athlete welfare, highlighting mental health and anti-doping as priority areas.

