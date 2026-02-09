Pakistan Ready for World Cup Showdowns Amid Political Uncertainty
Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza emphasized the team’s preparation for the entire T20 World Cup, acknowledging government decisions about matches such as the one against India. He highlighted past lessons and the squad's focus on beating previous champions USA. Discussions include potential diplomatic interventions to proceed with their match.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Pakistan's fast bowler, Salman Mirza, asserted the team's comprehensive preparation for the T20 World Cup, addressing a crucial contest against India pending governmental approval.
Speaking at a press conference before facing the USA, a side that stunned them two years ago, Mirza emphasized a forward-looking approach while acknowledging the need to respect political decisions about the much-anticipated India match.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi may consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about reversing a boycott against India, acting on a request by the Bangladesh leader. In a twist of suspense, Mirza assured fans that the team remains undeterred by past setbacks and is ready to embrace upcoming challenges with a focus on winning.
(With inputs from agencies.)