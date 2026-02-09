Pakistan Ready for World Cup Showdowns Amid Political Uncertainty

Pakistan's fast bowler, Salman Mirza, asserted the team's comprehensive preparation for the T20 World Cup, addressing a crucial contest against India pending governmental approval.

Speaking at a press conference before facing the USA, a side that stunned them two years ago, Mirza emphasized a forward-looking approach while acknowledging the need to respect political decisions about the much-anticipated India match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi may consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about reversing a boycott against India, acting on a request by the Bangladesh leader. In a twist of suspense, Mirza assured fans that the team remains undeterred by past setbacks and is ready to embrace upcoming challenges with a focus on winning.

(With inputs from agencies.)