Football Legend Rio Ferdinand's Admiration for Cricket Prodigy Shubman Gill

In a remarkable encounter in Paris, former England footballer Rio Ferdinand commended India's cricket sensation Shubman Gill for his curiosity and humility. Ferdinand expressed his admiration on Instagram, revealing how Gill's inquisitive nature impressed him. The 26-year-old cricketer is set to lead Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:33 IST
Football Legend Rio Ferdinand's Admiration for Cricket Prodigy Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill (L) and Rio Ferdinand (R) (Photo: Instagram/rioferdy5). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a unique cross-sport meeting in Paris, former England football star Rio Ferdinand expressed his deep admiration for India's cricketing sensation, Shubman Gill. The legendary footballer took to Instagram to share his experience, praising Gill's inquisitive nature and thirst for knowledge.

Ferdinand, known for his illustrious career with England and Manchester United, recounted how Gill probed into his football journey, leadership insights, and personal relationships, with a focus on drawing parallels to his own cricket career. Ferdinand noted Gill's impressive achievements at a young age, coupled with his humility and eagerness to learn.

The football icon's encounter with the 26-year-old cricketer, touted as a future leader of Indian cricket, has inspired him to visit India soon. Meanwhile, Gill is preparing to captain the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, following a stellar performance in the previous edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

