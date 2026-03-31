Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines Bright in IPL 2026 Opener

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a remarkable impact in his IPL 2026 opening match for the Rajasthan Royals, demonstrating extraordinary cricket talent.

The 15-year-old achieved a stunning 15-ball fifty, contributing significantly to his team's success against CSK. His performance captivated former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and many fans.

Sooryavanshi's fearless batting rattled top bowlers such as Matt Henry and Noor Ahmad, illustrating his formidable potential in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)