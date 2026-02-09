Tragic End for Young Shooting Star: Sambhaji Patil Dies in Road Accident

Sambhaji Patil, an international shooting sensation and 2016 Junior World Cup gold medallist, tragically died in a car accident on Monday. The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Maharashtra, as Patil was en route to Gujarat for shooting practice.

The 27-year-old was traveling with Yash Choudhary, a fellow shooter, when their speeding car collided with a truck while attempting to overtake it, according to officials. Patil sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

A case of accidental death has been filed at the Manor police station. Patil's family gathered at the hospital for final rites in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Known for his prowess, Patil was trained by renowned national coach Jaspal Rana, and he achieved the 23rd global ranking in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)