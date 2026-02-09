Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

In a crucial match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe secured their first victory by defeating Oman with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was hailed as Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling, which left Oman struggling at 103 after 19.5 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Muzarabani expressed satisfaction over the team's maiden victory in the tournament, emphasizing the strategy of focusing on each game individually. "It was great to get the first win out of the way. We aim to approach the tournament game by game," Muzarabani told Cricbuzz.

The pacer also spoke about his shorter run-up during the game, attributing it to managing his fitness post a back injury. He acknowledged the pitch conditions, remarking on the bounce and skid that benefited the bowlers. "The conditions were favorable, and it paid off," said Muzarabani.

As Zimbabwe chased down the modest target of 104 comfortably, Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48 and Brendan Taylor's contribution of 31 powered the side to a win in just 13.3 overs. Earlier, Zimbabwe's decision to bowl first paid dividends as Muzarabani and his teammates dismantled Oman's lineup effectively.

Muzarabani's noteworthy dismissals included that of Oman's captain Jatinder Singh. Teammates Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans also contributed significantly with the ball, taking three wickets each, while Sikandar Raza chipped in with one. Despite Oman's Sufyan Mehmood and Vinayak Shukla's efforts, the team failed to post a challenging total.

