Left Menu

Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani earned Player of the Match honors for a remarkable bowling performance, leading his team to an eight-wicket victory over Oman in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With a strong bowling attack, Zimbabwe restricted Oman to 103, comfortably chasing down the target with Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:49 IST
Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman
Blessing Muzarabani. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe secured their first victory by defeating Oman with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was hailed as Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling, which left Oman struggling at 103 after 19.5 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Muzarabani expressed satisfaction over the team's maiden victory in the tournament, emphasizing the strategy of focusing on each game individually. "It was great to get the first win out of the way. We aim to approach the tournament game by game," Muzarabani told Cricbuzz.

The pacer also spoke about his shorter run-up during the game, attributing it to managing his fitness post a back injury. He acknowledged the pitch conditions, remarking on the bounce and skid that benefited the bowlers. "The conditions were favorable, and it paid off," said Muzarabani.

As Zimbabwe chased down the modest target of 104 comfortably, Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48 and Brendan Taylor's contribution of 31 powered the side to a win in just 13.3 overs. Earlier, Zimbabwe's decision to bowl first paid dividends as Muzarabani and his teammates dismantled Oman's lineup effectively.

Muzarabani's noteworthy dismissals included that of Oman's captain Jatinder Singh. Teammates Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans also contributed significantly with the ball, taking three wickets each, while Sikandar Raza chipped in with one. Despite Oman's Sufyan Mehmood and Vinayak Shukla's efforts, the team failed to post a challenging total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: 500 kg of Ganja Seized in Chandauli

Major Drug Bust: 500 kg of Ganja Seized in Chandauli

 India
2
Palace says King Charles III will support police who are assessing reports that ex-Prince Andrew gave files to Epstein, reports AP.

Palace says King Charles III will support police who are assessing reports t...

 Global
3
Temporary Halt on Hudson Tunnel Project Funding

Temporary Halt on Hudson Tunnel Project Funding

 Global
4
Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against India on February 15 for its T20 World Cup fixture.

Government of Pakistan directs Pakistan cricket team to take field against I...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026