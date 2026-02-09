Left Menu

Indian Tennis Stars Shine at ATP Challenger Chennai

Three Indian players make impressive debuts at the ATP Challenger Tour main draw in the Chennai Open, turning heads with their performances. Aryan Lakshmanan clinched a thrilling victory, while veterans Aditya Vishal Balsekar and Ishaque Eqbal also advanced. Indian and international players vie for top honors in this exciting tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:51 IST
Indian tennis players made significant strides at the ATP Challenger Tour in Chennai, with several making their main draw debuts. Aryan Lakshmanan, at just 20 years old, delivered an enthralling performance, coming back from the brink of loss against Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta to secure a victory. His resilience was displayed through 13 aces and an eventual 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win over three hours.

Aditya Vishal Balsekar, ranked 1401 in the world, overcame a tough three-set battle against Timofei Derepasko, the third seed, with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win. Ishaque Eqbal joined them in the main draw as Siddhant Banthia retired from the match, final score standing at 7-5, 1-0. Other Indian qualifiers included SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha, both earning wins over their compatriots.

Alongside Indian achievements, Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong and Australia's Philip Sekulic also advanced in singles matches. The doubles saw India's Dev/Sinha duo progressing, adding to the intensifying competition. The event features prominent players such as Sumit Nagal and Jay Clarke, promising an intriguing tournament in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

