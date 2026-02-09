USA Cricket Team Eyes Another Upset Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup Clash

The United States cricket team is preparing to lock horns with Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this February 10th, amidst heightened optimism following their previous victory. All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin expressed the belief in his team's enhanced skills to potentially replicate the earlier success.

Speaking candidly before the crucial match, Mohsin remarked, "I watched the last World Cup game where we won against Pakistan, and I believe our team now possesses superior skills. We're hoping for a memorable game tomorrow and aspire to triumph once again." He mentioned that the squad had deliberated intensively on their earlier victory against Pakistan and planned to channel that confidence into the upcoming match.

After reflecting on their recent loss to India, Mohsin noted the focus on positives gained from both past encounters with India and Pakistan. He remarked, "Despite the tough loss, we concentrated on our strengths. The pressure is on Pakistan, and we aim to enjoy our World Cup journey." USA, making its second T20 World Cup appearance, faced a defeat by 29 runs against India in their previous game.

(With inputs from agencies.)