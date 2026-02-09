Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: A Plea for Unity Amidst T20 World Cup Boycott

BCB president Aminul Islam appealed to Pakistan to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, citing brotherhood and the sport's ecosystem. Pakistan's boycott was in solidarity with Bangladesh's withdrawal over security concerns. Discussions with ICC and PCB emphasized resolving the standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:36 IST
  • Bangladesh

The president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Aminul Islam, has urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India. The match is set for February 15 in Colombo. This follows a meeting between Islam and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

Pakistan's boycott is in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after refusing to play in India due to security issues. Islam emphasized the importance of Pakistan's support and called for unity to benefit the global cricket ecosystem.

The discussions involved the International Cricket Council, with a final decision on the boycott expected soon. The BCB expressed gratitude to PCB and cricket fans in Pakistan for their support and sportsmanship during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

